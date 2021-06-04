ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of St. Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation Department has completed new projects at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

The projects include Terry Tomalin Campground and a 12-site primitive public camping area on the city’s 245-acrea nature preserve.

This project will help serve the city’s vision to educate and inspire youth and adults to become advocates for nature, sustainable practices, and conservation.

“When people think of St. Petersburg, they think of our beautiful waterfront, sunny weather and excellent museums, but we also have outstanding parks and preserves, and Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is an exciting experience to immerse yourself in nature,” said Leisure Services Administrator Mike Jefferis.

The first phase of the campground can accommodate 12 primitive tent campsites, each with a picnic table and fire pit. The campsites were created out of natural openings in the wooded area to minimize environmental impact and to maximize camper privacy.

A second phase will create 12 additional campsites.

Camping at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve has previously been open only to organizations, but this new campground is open to individuals and families, being the first public primitive family campground in St. Petersburg.

The campground’s name honors the late Terry Tomalin, former Tampa Bay Times outdoors writer and husband to Deputy Mayor and City Administrator Kanika Tomalin, who supported camping at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve through several services projects on the preserve.