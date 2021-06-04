Gavel and handcuffs on wood table. Perfect for law firm specializing in criminal law. File Photo. Credit: Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man pleads guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Eddie “Macho” Martinez-Marquez, 32, of Kissimmee, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and up tp life in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, between December 2016 and August 2018, Martinez-Marquez supplied cocaine to a co-conspirator in Jacksonville, Florida. The amounts varied, but Martinez-Marquez typically would supply one or two kilograms, twice per month, which the co-conspirator would then sell in the Jacksonville area.

Martinez-Marquez charged $27,000 per kilogram, and at times, “fronted” the drugs to his co-conspirator, essentially supplying the drugs on credit. The pair used couriers to transport drugs and money between each other in the Jacksonville and Orlando metro areas.

Martinez-Marquez sentencing date has not been set yet.