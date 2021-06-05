OKALOOSA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Fort Walton Beach man charged with murder in connection with a 2007 stabbing death at an Okaloosa Island nightspot.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offce charged Cornelius Lee, 39, on Wednesday, June 3.

According to reports, Lee is accused of stabbing Eric Roberts after the two got into an altercation at 106 Santa Rosa Boulevard.

Witnesses say the 19-year-old victim had been restrained by a bouncer who was walking him backwards towards the front entrance of the business. Lee was seen stepping forward towards Roberts, swinging his arm and striking at him.

Once at the entrance, Roberts fell limp to the floor. One person says she say Lee pull out a shiny object when he was in front of the victim during the altercation. Roberts brother also relayed that the victim’s last words to him were, “He cut me man, he cut me.”

In January 2021 the OCSO initiated a follow-up review and investigation of the case which resulted in a court approved DNA search warrant on Lee. Results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show Lee’s DNA was found in a mixture of DNA located on Robert’s right hand.

A warrant was issued Tuesday, June 2, for Lee on a charge of murder without premeditation and served at a home on Bob Sikes Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach the same day.