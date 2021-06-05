JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Jacksonville woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Zipporan Carmel Peters, 32, of Jacksonville faces up to 30 years in federal prison on the conspiracy to commit bank fraud charge, a tow-year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment on aggravated identity theft charge, and payment of restitution of the victims she and her co-defendant, Charles Cornelius Smith, 35, of Jacksonville, defrauded. A sentencing date for Peters has not been set yet.

According to court documents, Smith obtained the personal identification information, including the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of a victim. Using this information, Smith provided Peters with a counterfeit South Carolina driver license using the name and identity of the victim, but with Peters’ photo on it. Smith then drove Peters to different branches of the Navy Federal Credit Union in Clay and Duval Counties. Using the victim’s identity, Peters made various fraudulent transactions involving the withdrawal of large amounts of cash and the purchase of multiple $500 gift cards, utilizing the victim’s account. Smith and Peters also visited multiple cellphone stores in Clay and Duval Counties and used the victim’s identity to obtain several thousand dollars’ worth of cellphones and accompanying merchandise.

Smith was sentenced on May 27, 2021 by U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis to five years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The court also ordered Smith to pay restitution to the victims he and Peters defrauded.