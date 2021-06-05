LAKELAND, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Lakeland man arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on Wednesday, June 2.

Pierre Drahorad, 22, of Lakeland was arrested on Wednesday, June 2, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Drahorad is charged with:

• Attempted first degree murder (FL)

• 3 counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F3)

• Aggravated assault on a person over 65 years of age (F2)

• Discharging a firearm from a vehicle (F2)

• Improper use or display of a firearm (F2)

• Tampering with evidence (F3)

• Reckless driving (M2)

On June 1, 2021, PCSO received a 911 call from a female victim who reported a man driving an orange Dodge Challenger had just shot one of her family members in the face, and was following her as she fled the scene with an elderly family member, a teen, and a child in her car.

According to reports, the victim reported that the driver of the orange car pointed a handgun with a laser at her while also trying to run her off the road. Deputies met the victim at a safe location, and sent out a be on the lookout description of the suspect vehicle.

The victim who was shot was treated at the original scene of the shooting with a non-life-threatening wound to his face – the injury appeared as if he had been grazed by the projectile.

Deputies spotted an orange Dodge Challenger that matched the vehicle description shortly after arriving in the area. Deputies conducted a traffic stop where they identified the drive and sole occupant as Drahorad.

Drahorad admitted to owning a Glock 26 with a laser site, but denied shooting anyone with it or chasing after the other victims, according to officials. Drahorad told deputies he gave the gun to a friend that evening.

According to reports, deputies responded to the friend’s residence and retrieved the firearm.

Drahorad was positively identified by all of the victims. His vehicle was towed and the car and firearm are being processed at this time.

Drahorad told deputies that he pointed the laser from the gun at the male victim while the victim was standing in his own driveway because he believed the victim stole Drahorad’s dog. He denied pointing the firearm, or shooting it, according to reports.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation that very well could have resulted in several deaths. We’re glad the victims were able to get away from him and that our deputies were able to apprehend him so swiftly,” said Sheriff, Grady Judd.

Drahorad remains in the Polk County Jail on no bond for the attempted murder and aggravated assault charges