MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Miami man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sealing mail and packages from several homes.

Yunior L. Blanco-Pedroso, 26, of Miami has been sentenced for stealing mail and packages from mailboxes and porches outside homes in Miami and Coral Gables.

According to court records, Blanco-Pedroso, was pulled over on September 8, 2020, while driving a blue BMW that matched the description of a vehicle associated with mail and package thefts in South Florida. Inside the BMW, officers discovered mail, packages and checks addressed to other people that Blanco-Pedroso had stolen. Blanco-Pedroso later admitted to committing 10 porch burglaries between August and September 2020 in Miami and Coral Gables.

Other evidence in the case included home surveillance recordings showing Blanco-Pedroso following delivery trucks, walking up to front doors to steal packages, and stealing mail from mailboxes. When committing these burglaries in 2020, Blanco-Pedroso was on supervised release following a previous conviction and sentence for robbing a letter carrier.

On March 26, 2021, Blanco-Pedroso pled guilty in this case to theft of mail and possession of stolen mail.