Shake Shack\'s Shroom Burger Crisp-fried Portobello Mushroom filled with melted Muenster and Cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce, tomato and Sauce

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Shake Shack will open its first location in Tampa on Monday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Midtown Tampa.

Tampa’s newest food, drink, and entertainment destination is located minutes from Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena, and Tampa International Airport.

The Midtown Tampa Shack is located at 1011 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL 33607.

Shake Shacks operating hours are:

11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

11:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Shack will offer guests both indoor and outdoor dining options as the Shack features a spacious outdoor patio. Guests can also place orders to-go at the Shack or preorder for pickup or delivery via the Shack App. Web ordering will also be available in the coming weeks.

“We are so excited to finally open our doors in Midtown Tampa,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “Years in the making, our debut Tampa location will be one of the development’s first restaurants to open, featuring a big, welcoming patio and beautifully designed interiors. We can’t wait to expand our footprint in Central Florida and finally bring our classics to the greater Tampa Bay community!”