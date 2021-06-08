TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man found guilty of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Christopher A. Defilippis, 43, of Brandon, was found guilty on Tuesday, June 8.

Due to Defilippis’ prior drug convictions, he faces a mandatory sentence to life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 8, 2021.

Defilippis had been indicted on November 17, 2020.

According to evidence presented at trial, between March and April 2020, Defilippis distributed heroin in Hillsborough County. On April 17, 2020, Defilippis distributed fentanyl, which caused a fatal overdose. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately began surveillance on Defilippis and, on April 18, 2020, observed him distributing narcotics throughout Hillsborough County. Law enforcement officers arrested Defilippis and found him to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and packaging consistent with distribution.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that the use of the fentanyl had caused the victim’s death. Lab analysis also determined that the fentanyl mixtures found near the victim were all very similar to the narcotics seized from Defilippis.