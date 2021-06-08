ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man hit while crossing the street in the crosswalk, has his prosthetic leg stolen on Monday evening, June 7, and found on Tuesday, June 8.

Christopher Allen Harris, 49, was walking north along 49th Street and crossing 5th Avenue North in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a westbound 2004 Infinity G35, driven by Joshua Albert Grimmer, 21.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health in critical condition. The impact caused Harris’ prosthetic leg to dislodge and strike another vehicle traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue North. Both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation according to reports.

Before officers arrived at the scene, Harris’prosthetic leg was stolen. The prosthetic leg is customized with Marvel artwork.

Someone called and told officer’s where to find the prosthetic leg. Officers found the prosthetic leg behind a local laundromat hidden amound some discared items and returned it to the victim’s wife.

Traffic Homicide detectives do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.