POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A shooting at the Gordon Heights Park near Bartow left one teen dead on Monday, June 7.

Around 9:40 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in refernce to a shooting.

According to reports, when deputies arrived on-scene they located 17-year-old Taigur Taguri, of Bartow deceased in the driver’s seat of a red Chevrolet Silverado truck.

A female witness was in the passenger seat and told deputies the following: Taigur was hanging out with her in Lakeland earlier in the evening when he asked her if she wanted to go for a ride. They ended up at this park, where she has not been before; she was not quite sure where they were. He told her when they arrived that he was going to sell marijuana to some guys.

The witness then saw several unknown black males approach the truck, open both doors, and begin shooting the victim. Multiple firearms were discharged and Taigur was shot multiple times. The witness, miraculously, was not hit by any bullets. The suspects fled the scene.

Taguri’s truck has been towed by Polk County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene for processing.

Any information contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477). A cash reward is offered for anyone with information. Any tips will remain anonymous.