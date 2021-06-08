SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota Police Officers and Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Sarasota on Monday night, June 7.

Sarasota Police Officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and South State Street, in Sarasota, just before 9:45 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When Officers arrived, five victims, all juveniles ages 14 to 17-years-old, told officers they were shot at while inside their vehicle. The vehicle was struck, but none of the victims were hurt according to reports.

A vehicle was stopped by deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police Officers in Sarasota County near the area of Clark Road and South Tamiami Trail.

It was believed the vehicle and the two people inside were involved in the shooting, but based on the information gathered at the scene, the vehicle and two people inside were not involved according to officials.

Sarasota Police detectives have determined the shooting incident began as a result of a dispute in north Sarasota. The victims and the suspects traveled to the area of Orange and State Street when shots were fired. Suspects are unknown at this time.

Sarasota Police detectives believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Rya Coppinger at 941-263-6026 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.