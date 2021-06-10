TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Tampa man found guilty of possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, aand attempted witness tampering on Thursday, June 10.

Sergio Antonio Hood, 36, of Tampa faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the ammunition and obstruction offenses, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for attempted witness tampering.

Hood’s hearing is schedules for September 9, 2021.

Hood had been indicted on December 10, 2020. He has multiple prior convictions, including two federal convictions for possession of firearms as a convicted felon, and three federal convictions for distribution of controlled substances. Hood is also a registered sex offender as the result of a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

According to evidence presented at trial, on October 27, 2019, one week after meeting and beginning a relationship with a woman, Hood showed up at her home near Ybor City. Finding her sitting in a parked car with a friend, Hood pushed his assault-style rifle through the open window, pointed it at the woman’s head, and fired. The bullet missed the woman and went through the other side of the car. Hood was arrested on state charges the following day.

At the time of the shooting, Hood was on federal supervised release. As a result, he was transferred to federal custody to address his violations of the conditions of his supervised release. While in jail, Hood created a false alibi and asked a witness to testify falsely at a federal court hearing regarding those violations.