HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide connected to a missing person case after a body was found on Wednesday, June 9.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Beach Walk Condominiums in the Town ‘N’ Country area, in reference to a missing person call.

According to reports, the caller said their family member, who works as a security guard at the apartment complex, had not returned home by her usual time. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim’s car in the parking lot.

Simultaneously, St. Pete Fire Rescue was responding to a fire in a wooded area, near a rest stop, located by the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. A body was discovered, and based on preliminary investigative details, detectives believe they have identified the missing woman from Hillsborough County.

“Our Detectives have identified a person of interest and are working to piece together this heinous crime,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.