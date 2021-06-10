File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Clearwater Police traffic homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help to located a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, June 9.

According to officials, just before 2 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Sierra headed east on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard struck a man on a skateboard just east of Keene Road. The skateboarder, who was also headed east in the lanes of traffic, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and witnesses said the driver never hit the brakes. The damaged vehicle was shortly found after the accident abandoned in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street.

The skateboarder has been identified as Tyler Deremo, 26, of Largo.

Officers are aware of who the vehicle owner is, and are seeking the driver. Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.