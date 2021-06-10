A Great Egret is perched on a wooden post in Anclote River Park. The Anclote River flows into the Gulf of Mexico and dates back to early Spanish times in Florida. The small village of Anclote sits on the Gulf Coast just north of Tarpon Springs. The name Anclote originates from the Spanish term for anchor.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County has issued a water quality advisory for Anclote River Park Beach.

The water quality advisory is due to a water sampling done on June 7, 2021. This advisory is based upon criteria for evaluating the presence of enterococci, also known as, intestinal bacteria,as established by the Environmental Protection Agency.

There are no advisories in effect at this time for Robert J. Strickland Beach, Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach or Gulf Harbors Beach.

The Department of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches Program monitors coastal beach water by testing marine water samples every two weeks from March through October in Pasco County. The purpose of this program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

The EPA threshold for the presence of enterococci is no more than 70 colony-forming units of per 100 milliliters of marine water. The next expected sampling date is June 21, 2021.

Any Questions, contact the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County Environmental Health Services division at 727-841-4425 option 3.