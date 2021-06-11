ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of St. Petersburg announced on Friday, June 11, that Fourth Of July fireworks will return this year.

Continuing the tradition of enjoying fireworks along the waterfront and they will now be including the St. Pete Pier district.

Event festivites begin Friday, July 2, 2021 with music, food, and movies on the tilted lawn. Festivites will continue through the weeend with the 4k St. Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks, and musical performances.

The weekend of events conclude with the fireworks show along the downtown waterfront on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Some vendors or activities may have participation or registration fees. Event-goers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

For information regarding the weekend of events, parking, and more, visit their website for more.