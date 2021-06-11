CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday, June 10.

At Approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road, where they discovered the body of an adult male in Westbound Lanes of Waters Avenue, next to his vehicle, according to officials.

Detectives immediately made contact with the shooter, who remained at the scene.

The victim exited his vehicle at the traffic light, at some point. For unknown reasons, the other man fired his weapon.

The unidetified victime died at the scene.

“Detectives are currently questioning the shooter, who is cooperating,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)-247-8200.