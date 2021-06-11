TALLAHASSEE, Fla, (CW44 News At 10)– Tallahassee man convicted on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostituiton on Friday, June 11.

Jirad Quin Kincherlow, 39, of Tallahassee was convicted after a three-day trial began on Wednesday.

The conviction was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“The jury’s verdict provides justice for this child victim and affirms our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

The Tallahassee Police Department is pleased to learn about the latest conviction in the cases related to Operation Stolen Innocence,” said Chief Lawrence Revell.

Kincherlow’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 22, 2021, at 10:00 am, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before the Honorable Mark Walker. Kincherlow faces a mandatory minimum term of ten years imprisonment to Life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a maximum term of Life on supervised release.