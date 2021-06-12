POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Clearwater woman arrested for DUI after responding to a call on Friday, June 11.

Lee Anne Huff, 50, of Clearwater was arrested on Friday after deputies responded to the entrance of the Hamptons Golf and Country Club n Auburndale at approximately 2:30 a.m. where they found a red Volkswagen Beetle parked with its rear tire on a curb and Huff in the driver’s seat slumped on the steering wheel, while the vehicle was running.

According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Huff, they “observed her to have bloodshot watery eyes, and could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and heard her to have slurred speech.”

When Huff got out of her vehicle, deputies”observed her to have a front to back sway of approximately 2 to 4 inches.” Also in the car’s center console cup holder was an opened can of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Deputies asked Huff for her driver’s license, instead she gave deputies a credit card. When asked how much she had to drink, Huff told deputies, “It was f***ing awesome!”

Huff told deputies she is a 5th grade math and science teacher at Leila Davis Elementary School in Pinellas County.

“Teachers should be setting positive examples for their students and the community. Drinking and driving is the opposite of that. There is never an excuse to drink and drive. Please, take advantage of the many resources out there, and don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Huff was arrested for DUI (M1) and transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.174 and 0.170 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.