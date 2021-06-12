TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing, recieving, and possessing images and videos depicting children being sexually abused.

On Friday, June 11, Travis Vance, 36, of Venice was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Vance is also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and forfeit the electronic devices that he used to commit the offenses.

Vance had been found guilty by a jury on March 10, 2021.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2018, Vance received child sex abuse images over a social media application on the internet from a Canadian user. Also, on July 6, 2018, Vance distributed similar contraband images over the same social media application to the same user in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) then received information from the company hosting this social media application that Vance was sharing child sex abuse images online. The RCMP determined that Vance resided within the Middle District of Florida and shared this information with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). On June 12, 2019, HSI agents and other officers executed a search warrant at Vance’s residence. A forensic examination of Vance’s electronic devices revealed that they contained more than 600 images depicting the sexual abuse of children, some of whom were under the age of 12.