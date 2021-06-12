SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Sarasota man charged with homicide after deputies responded to a loud altercation on May 5, ended in the victim dying on May 13.

Nicklaus Williams, 26, has been charged with homicide on Wednesday, June 9.

According to reports, deputies responded May 5 at 8:30 p.m. to an apartment along Beneva Road after witnesses dialed 911 to report a loud altercation in which the suspect was yelling, screaming, and throwing furniture and appliances. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who told deputies she and the suspect, Williams, engaged in a disturbance where Williams broke several items inside the apartment.

The victim explained Williams left the home after the argument and no crime had occurred. Two hours later, the victim dialed 911 to report Williams returned to the apartment and slammed the victim’s head into the wall during another altercation.

Deputies located the victim down the street from the apartment where she had a large hematoma above her eye. The victim was treated by medical personnel but refused transport to the hospital. Deputies located Williams and took him into custody on May 6, on charges of felony Battery, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

The victim was admitted to the hospital on May 13, after suffering complications from the head injury which caused internal bleeding, eventual necrosis, and several surgical procedures. The victim died on May 29. According to both hospital staff and the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim’s head injury ultimately caused her death.

Detectives charged Williams with Homicide. He has been in custody since May 6 and will now be held without bond. Williams has prior arrests for Battery, Burglary, Property Damage, Theft, and more.

The victim’s family opted into Marsy’s Law which affords the victim privacy rights. For that reason, her identity will remain confidential.