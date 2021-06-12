POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after deputies responded to a man being shot on Friday Morning, June 11.

The investigation is taking place in the area of Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow.

Deputies responded to a call around 5:49 a.m. in reference to a man being shot. The victim, a white adult male whose name is not bein released due to Marsy’s Law, was found deceased inside of a residence.

Deputies made contact with two witnesses at the residence and gathered suspect information. They were able to quickly locate the suspect in a car that was leaving the area, and the vehicle was stopped.

The suspect has been identified as Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez Jr., 31, of Bartow.

According to reports, based on evidence and witness statements at this early point in the investigation, De Alejandro Rodriguez was involved in an argument with the victim about the suspect dating the victim’s daughter. De Alejandro Rodriguez then shot the victim with a shotgun and fled the area with the weapon.

When deputies detained De Alejandro Rodriguez, he was in possession of a single shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.

“The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get away; he was detained very quickly. The investigation is ongoing, and Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are working hard to gather evidence and statements,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr’s prior criminal history consists of six felony and eight misdemeanor arrests. His charges includes: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Drug Possessions, Hit and Run, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, DUI, DWLSR, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Appear.