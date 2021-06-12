TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Tampa Man sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing images and videos depicting children being sexual abused on Friday, June 11.

John Dixon, 76, of Tampa was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and foreit the electronic devices that he had used to commit his offenses.

Dixon had pleaded guilty on December 20, 2020.

According to court documents, on January 26, 2019, Dixon uploaded 32 child sex abuse images to his cloud storage account. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then received information from the company hosting Dixon’s account that Dixon had uploaded these contraband images and referred the information to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). On January 29, 2019, HCSO detectives and other officers executed a search warrant at Dixon’s residence in Tampa.

Several electronic devices were seized from Dixon. A forensic examination of these devices revealed that they contained more than 2,000 images and 100 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, some of whom were under the age of 12.

Additionally, some of these videos depicted children to whom Dixon had access and who were as young as three and five years old at the time the videos were created.