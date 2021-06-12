HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a missing swimmer on Friday, June 11, in Apollo Beach.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, located at 6773 Surfsude Boulevard, after receiving a 911 call about two missing swimmers.

An adult male and child had been swept away by a current and were in distress. A good samaritan jumped in to attempt to rescue them, but was cauht by the current as well.

HCSO’s Marine Unit, Aviation Unit, and Dive Team, along with Hillsborough Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, were immediately activated. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the body of a deceased adult male was recovered. Minutes later, the child was found and transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

Search and rescue efforts will continue for the third individual.

“Our hearts break for the father and son who lost their lives tonight. The horrible sight led a selfless stranger to sacrifice his own live, in an attempt to save them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.