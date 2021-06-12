HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a missing swimmer on Friday, June 11, in Apollo Beach.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, located at 6773 Surfsude Boulevard, after receiving a 911 call about two missing swimmers.READ MORE: Florida Man Sentenced For Possessing, Distributing, And Recieving Images And Videos Of Child Sexual Abuse
An adult male and child had been swept away by a current and were in distress. A good samaritan jumped in to attempt to rescue them, but was cauht by the current as well.READ MORE: Florida Man Indicted in Wire Fraud
HCSO’s Marine Unit, Aviation Unit, and Dive Team, along with Hillsborough Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, were immediately activated. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the body of a deceased adult male was recovered. Minutes later, the child was found and transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.
Search and rescue efforts will continue for the third individual.MORE NEWS: Tampa Man Sentenced For Possessing Images and Videos Of Children Being Sexual Abused
“Our hearts break for the father and son who lost their lives tonight. The horrible sight led a selfless stranger to sacrifice his own live, in an attempt to save them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.