CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Viewers of CW44 may experience a loss of signal.
Filed Under:Apollo Beach, Current, Florida, Found, Missing Persons
Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff\'s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a missing swimmer on Friday, June 11, in Apollo Beach.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, located at 6773 Surfsude Boulevard, after receiving a 911 call about two missing swimmers.

READ MORE: Florida Man Sentenced For Possessing, Distributing, And Recieving Images And Videos Of Child Sexual Abuse

An adult male and child had been swept away by a current and were in distress. A good samaritan jumped in to attempt to rescue them, but was cauht by the current as well.

READ MORE: Florida Man Indicted in Wire Fraud

HCSO’s Marine Unit, Aviation Unit, and Dive Team, along with Hillsborough Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, were immediately activated. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the body of a deceased adult male was recovered. Minutes later, the child was found and transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

Search and rescue efforts will continue for the third individual.

MORE NEWS: Tampa Man Sentenced For Possessing Images and Videos Of Children Being Sexual Abused

“Our hearts break for the father and son who lost their lives tonight. The horrible sight led a selfless stranger to sacrifice his own live, in an attempt to save them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.