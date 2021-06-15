TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Eric Clapton anncounces that he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the U.S., in September 2021, including Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

Eric Clapton will be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Saturday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for these shows on Friday, June 18, at 10:00 a.m.

Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.

The newly announced shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2021 and will precede his European tour, which was recently rescheduled to Spring

of 2022 due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Europe.