MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man has pled guilty to producing and distributing pornohraphy involving children as young as 12-years-old.

Coltin Rylie Plummer, 28, has pled guilty on Monday, June 14, in federal district court in Ft. Pierce.

According to court documents, from approximately November 2019 through February 2020, Plummer used an internet-based application to send child pornography, as well as lewd and threatening messages, to minors across Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and Canada.

In some messages, Plummer claimed to have raped the children in the pictures he sent. In others, Plummer suggested to the children with whom he communicated that he knew where they lived and where to find them.

Plummer tried to coerce children into complying with his demands, including requests for pictures, by threatening to kill their families if they refused. Plummer convinced two young girls (one 13, the other 14) to take, and send to him, sexually explicit images of themselves.

Plummer pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Plummer faces up to 50 years in prison, if convicted. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Once the court sets a sentencing hearing, that date and time information will appear in Pacer.