FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– North Fort Myers man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for counterfeiting federal reserve notes.

Clayton Patrick Sullivan, 41, of North Fort Myers was sentenced on Monday, June 14. Sullivan was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release.

Sullivan had pleaded guilty on March 9, 2021.

According to court documents, on August 12, 2020, a deputy from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Sullivan was a passenger. After a trained drug canine alerted to the vehicle, a search was conducted of the vehicle revealing a printer and several uncut sheets of counterfeit Federal Reserve notes. Multiple counterfeit Federal Reserve notes were also located in a wallet found in Sullivan’s seat. During an interview with law enforcement, Sullivan admitted that the counterfeit money and the printer belonged to him. During the investigation, the United States Secret Service recovered $901.00 in counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.