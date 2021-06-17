CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries at McMullen Booth Road and Eastland Boulevard around 11:00 a.m. on June 17.
According to reports, the crash occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet ran a red light turning left from Eastland onto McMullen Booth. It was struck by a 2020
Toyota SUV headed southbound on a green light.
The 29-year-old male Chevrolet driver was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Eric Clapton Announces Concert Dates Including In Tampa
The 34-year-old female driver of the SUV, along with two children ages 11 and 12, also were taken to St. Joseph’s for treatment of injuries thought to be minor.MORE NEWS: Sarasota Man Charged With Homicide
All lanes of McMullen Booth Road were closed south of State Road 580, but is now reopened.