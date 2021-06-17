PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives assigned to the robbery and homicide unit arrested man in the shooting death of 29-year-old Clifford Coston III on Wednesday, June 16.

Daniel Horrigan, 40, was arrested on Wednesday in the shooting of Coston III.

According to investigators, Coston drove his black Chevrolet Impala to Horrigan’s residence located at 3924 45th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Horrigan met Coston in the roadway and entered the vehicle with him to conduct a drug transaction.

Detectives say during the transaction, Horrigan fired one round into Coston’s lower abdomen. The vehicle accelerated forward and crashed into a fence where witnesses say Horrigan and Coston were seen fighting after the shooting.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause for Horrigan’s arrest. Investigators worked with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for First Degree Felony Murder and Armed Trafficking in Cocaine.

Horrigan turned himself into authorities and he is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

The investigation continues.