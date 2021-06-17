OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about suspcious activity that led to recovery of stolen firearms.

A citizen in Destin noiced two males dressed in black walking around a condominium complex on Gulf Shore Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

According to reports, The witness had also given Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies a description of the white SUV the pair left in. Deputies spotted the car and made a traffic stop. Inside they found 18-year old Donny Wilburn, of Mary Esther, and 18-year old Eian Wilson, of Fort Walton Beach.

Wilburn admitted the pair were in the area pulling on car door handles and had entered an unlocked black Ford pickup truck and stolen two loaded firearms and three additional loaded magazines found in the glove compartment.

The two teens are now charged with armed burglary and grand theft, and the stolen items were recovered.

“This is a prime example of the benefits to public safety of taking the time to report suspicious behavior,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “As a result of this man’s willingness to call law enforcement, two stolen, loaded weapons and additional ammunition were taken off our streets, and two teens committing felonies have been caught. We also want to remind everyone to always lock your car doors, take your keys, and remove or hide your valuable items. Last year, there were 176 firearms stolen during car burglaries in our jurisdiction, and 95 percent were from unlocked vehicles.”