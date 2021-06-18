CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Overhead bridge work associated with the Gateway Expressway project will have all travel lanes on the Bayside Bridge closed nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, through Saturday, June 26.

Northbound 49th Street motorists will detour around the work zone by continuing west on Ulmerton Road and Roosevelt Boulevard, north of US 19, east on Gulf to Bay Boulevard towards McMullen Booth Road.

Southbound McMullen Booth Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard motorists will detour around the work zone by continuing west on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, south on US 19, east on Roosevelt Boulevard towards 49th Street North.

Warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays and congestion while traveling on these roadways.

For more information on the Gateway Expressway project, please visit their website.