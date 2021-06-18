HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A man featured on Warrant Wednesday, a social media campaigh put on by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, has been arrested on Friday, June 18.

According to officials, on June 9, 2021 HCSO announced an outstanding warrant for Joseph Stillitano, 31, with the charge of Murder in the First Degree Which Resulted From the Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Detectives were able to use tips provided by Warrant Wednesday, and information from surveillance cameras to locate Stillitano at the Rodeway Inn at 6510 US-301, in Tampa, on June 16, 2021.

“I hope this serves as a warning and reminder to anyone who is attempting to sell drugs in our community; just like Stillitano, you will pay the consequences for your actions.” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

In addition to the murder charge, Stillitano is facing charges of Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Heroin with Intent and Possession of Methamphetamine.