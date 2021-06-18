Juneteenth also known as Emancipation Day is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Originating in Texas it is now celebrated annually on the 19th of June

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of Tampa Bay raised a flag and lighted Old City Hall and downtown bridges in celebration of Juneteenth on Friday, June 18.

Mayor Jane Castor, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition raised the Juneteenth flag over Old City Hall during an outdoor ceremony at the downtown municipal building.

The ceremony took place a day before the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, also known across the nation as Freedom Day.

This is the first time the City will fly the Juneteenth flag on June 19, the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. The flag will remain hoisted over Old City Hall until June 20.

The City is also shining red, yellow, and green lights at Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park and its downtown bridges to further commemorate the importance of Juneteenth. The facilities will shine in traditional Pan African colors from June 18 to June 19 during the evening hours.