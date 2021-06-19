SANIBEL, FL - AUGUST 01: A Goliath grouper and other fish are seen washed ashore the Sanibel causeway after dying in a red tide on August 1, 2018 in Sanibel, Florida. Red tide season usually lasts from October to around February, but the current red tide has stayed along the coast for around 10 months, killing massive amounts of fish as well as sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark swimming in the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Red Tide is still being found in Southwest Florida, over the past week Karenia Brevis also known as K. Brevis was detected in 63 samples, as of June 18, 2021.

Bloom concntrations >100,000 cells and or liters were observed in 11 samples: eight from Pinellas County, two samples from Manatee County, and one sample from Charlotte County.

Over the past week in Southwest Florida, K. Brevis was observed in these counties:

At very low to high concentrations in Pinellas County.

Very low and low concentrations in Hillsborough County.

Background to medium concentrations in Manatee County.

Background concentrations in Sarasota County.

Very low to medium concentrations in and offshore of Charlotte County.

Backgroud to very low concentratios in and offshore of Lee County.

Background to very low concentratiosn in and offshore of Collier County.

Call 866-300-9399 at any time from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Callers outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4952. Standard calling charges apply.