SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) will be resuming the collection of fares for all services starting Tuesday, July 6.

The fares were recently suspected due to the ongoing pandemic and Sarasota County’s response to COVID-19.

The fares will reflect the same prices prior to the suspension in 2020. In addition, front-door boarding will resume.

SCAT fixed-route bus service will collect the following faes:

Regular one-way service is $1.25 for adults who are 65 and older, are Medicare patients, and those with disabilites cost $0.60 cents for one-way service.

Adults 80 years of age or older are free.

two children five and younger are free per passenger, and each additonal child are $0.60 cents each.

The Siesta Key Breeze remains free.

$2.50 for each one-way trip for eligable persons will disabilites, those certified as transportation-disadvantaged due to age, income, or disability.

Pre-purchase passes are available beginning June 28 at the SCAT downtown transfer station.

Advanced reservations are require for curb-to-curb services.

To find out the eligibility, call the SCAT Mobility Coordinator at 941-861-1042.