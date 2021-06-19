MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Three people have been arrested in Manatee County after all three ran from the scene from deputies on Wednesday, June 16.

A deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit was obserivng Tommy Whittenburg, 22, who has an active warrant for possession with intent.

Whittenburg saw the deputy and attempted to get away, but the deputy was able to deploy his taser, which gained temporary compliance. The Two other suspects who were with Whittenburg began to interfere with the deputy’s efforts to apprehend the suspect.

While the other suspects where interfering, the male suspects were able to flee the area on foot as a female suspect entered a white four door Dodge Journey. As the deputy attmepted to detain the female suspect, she reversed the vehicle backwards stricking the deputy with the vehicle.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed towards 67th Street Cir E. and picked up the two males before fleeing the area. The deputy observed the suspect vehicle exiting 67th Street Cir E. towards SR 64 E. The suspect vehicle continued to flee and a pursuit was initiated and authorized. The suspect vehicle entered onto I-75 southbound from SR 64 E and continued south on I-75. At the time of the pursuit, the weather was clear, traffic was moderate and speeds reached 105 mph.

The pursuit continued south on I-75 towards University Parkway and was ultimately terminated due to the erratic driving of the suspect vehicle. The duration of the pursuit lasted approximately 4 minutes for an approximate distance of 7 miles with no crashes or injuries during the pursuit. The deputy received minor abrasions as a result of the incident.

The two suspects with Whittenburg were identified as: Alexis Daugherty, 21, and Aaron Whittenburg, 25. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force all three were located in Sarasota and arrested without further incident. Aaron Whittenburg had recently been released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence.