LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The SPCA Tampa Bay will be waiving adoption fees on Wednesday, June 23 through Friday, June 30, for certain pocket pets.

Majority of the pocket pets that can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay are:

Birds

Rabbits

Guinea Pigs

Rats

More than 60 pocket pets that are furry, bouncy, or feathered are awaiting a loving home. Pocket pet companions come in all shapes and sizes and they are waiting to be adopted.

To view adoptable pocket pets visit their website or go to the shelter in Largo. Animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and potential adopters are encouraged to come early to the shelter. A carrier or housing that’s appropriate for travel is required for adoption.

For more information visit their website or call 727-586-3591.