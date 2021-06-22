WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On June 24 and 25, traffic will be paced slowly on I-75 because of an installation and removal of overheard electric transmission lines.

Law enforcement officers will be pacing traffic at about 15 mph for approximately 20 minutes each direction of I-75 sometime between 12:00 a.m and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25.

Northbound traffic control will begin at SR 56 (Exit 275) and southbound pacing will begin at CR 41/Blanton Road (Exit 293).

The installation and removal of overhead electric transmission lines will be at Overpass Road, halfway between exit 279 and 285.

Traffic entering the interstate from interchange or rest area ramps within the pacing zone will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps.

Motorists should allow up to 30 extra minutes for their drive time through the area if they plan to pass through the area during the time period when the pacing operations may be taking place.