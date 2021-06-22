OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida woman arrested for production and distribution of images depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Ashley Renea Hilligoss, 37, of Citrus Springs, is being arrested on a criminal complaint. If convicted of both accounts, Hilligoss faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison and potential life term of supervised release.

According to the complaint, Hilligoss took sexually explicit photographs of a child to whom she had access and sent these photos to another individual over the internet.

Federal agents later searched an encrypted online file storage account belonging to that individual, which account contained copies of the photographs.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.