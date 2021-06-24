The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on December 15, 2020 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is partnering with Not My Son to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and vouchers.

On Fridays from June 25 to August 13, DOH-Pinellas will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and older at NMS’s rally event.

Fully vaccinated attendees will recieve a $10 food voucher.

No appointments are needed during the friday evening events that will begin at 6:00 p.m. every friday.

The event on Friday, June 25, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The city’s NMS site has the list of locations for all events until August 13.

In addition to vaccines and food vouchers, there will be music and 100 free meals per event.