PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Former Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested for making false child abuse allegations against another Sheriff.

Kenneth Kimberlin, 49, has contacted the Florida Child Abuse Hotline and made false allegations against Sheriff Gualtieri on more than one occasion over the past several weeks.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kimberlin, charging him with the felony offense of making a false report to the Hot Line.

Kimberlin was located on June 23, 2021, in Tampa, and was arrested on the warant according to reports. Kimberlin is currently booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and will be transderred to the Pinellas County Jail.

After his arrest, detectives stated Kimberlin acknowledged there was no factual basis for the allegations made against Sheriff Gualtieri.

Kimberlin resigned from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 2011. Kimberlin was hired for a short time by Largo Police Department, but separated from employment. Since leaving law enforcement, Kimberlin has been arrested on multiple occasions and suffers from serious addiction and mental health issues.

The investigation revealed that Kimberlin has made threats against others in the Tampa Bay area, to include similar false allegations that he made against Sheriff Gualtieri.

This continues to be an active investigation and additional charges are pending.