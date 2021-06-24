TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to distribut fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Justin Case Lebarron, 28, of Pasco County was found guilty by a federal jury, on April 22, 2021.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Lebarron and his girlfriend, co-defendant Brittney Smith, operated a drug house in New Port Richey where they sold fentanyl and methamphetamine. They also allowed addicts to use narcotics and sleep there.

According to reports, on the night of January 7, 2020, a fatal overdose occurred in the house. Lebarron ordered three people to carry the victim’s body outside and dump it in an empty lot as he fled the area. A few hours later, Lebarron resumed distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine and continued to do so until his arrest on March 5, 2020.

On June 16, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. She faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison for each conspiracy and possession count, and up to 20 years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2021.

“As a result of the hard work and efforts made together with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, a dangerous drug dealer has been removed from the Tampa area and a life sentence ensures he can no longer endanger people’s lives.” said DEA Miami Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge, Donald P. Garrett.