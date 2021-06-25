POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Andrew Scott, 50, of Lakeland, was arrested on Thursday, June 24, a day after he had been released from the Polk County Jail.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a call where Scott was threatening another man with a baseball bat. According to the victim, Scott became angry with him during an argument about Scott’s illegal drug use – the victim told deputies he agreed to let Scott stay there to “get back on his feet” since he had just been released from jail. Scott armed himself with a baseball bat and threatened the victim. Scott also told the victim he was going to use the bat to make law enforcement shoot him.

When deputies arrived, Scott was alone in the backyard holding the baseball bat. Deputies told Scott to drop the bat; Scott did not comply. Instead he turned toward the deputies and lifted the bat as if preparing to swing it. With only about 15 feet between Scott and the deputy, the deputy successfully deployed his agency-issued Taser. The deputies took Scott into custody without incident.

“I am proud of the quick response of my deputies. They were able to end a deadly situation without anyone getting hurt. This is just one example of many where deputies respond to a violent situation and disarm a violent suspect in order to keep people safe,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

Scott was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (F3), Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (F2), Resisting without Violence (M1), and Violation of Probation. He is currently in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

At the time of his arrest, Scott had been released from the Polk County Jail on June 23, 2021 after serving a 30 day sentence for Trespassing, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Introduction of Contraband. He was also on probation for these charges.