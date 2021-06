ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– 20th Avenue North is closed from 4th Street North to 5th Street North due to an investigation at the Landmark Motel on Friday, June 25.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. police responded to a call about a person shot at the Landmark Motel, that victim, an adult male, has died inside one of the rooms.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.