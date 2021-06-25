HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A suspect arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated a homicide that occured on Wednesday June 23, in Ruskin.

Jesus De La Cruz Magana, 16, was identified as the suspect, and was arrested.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on , 2021, detectives responded to a report of a body found on the 200 block of Manatee Drive. A teenage male was discovered deceased in the area.

Magana is facing a first degree murder charge.

“Although this does not appear to be a random act of violence, I urge anyone with additional information to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation is ongoing. Any other information will come from the Public Affairs Office.