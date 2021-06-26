File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of St. Petersburg.

Detectives assigned to the case are from the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force.

At about 3:31 p.m. on June 26, 2021, two St. Petersburg Police officers were attempting to locate Austin Kingos, 23, who had probable cause for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of violation of injunction for stalking.

According to investigators, Officer Ronald McKenzie and Officer Pavel Kuznetsov arrived at 10790 3rd Street North, observed Kingos in a vehicle and attempted to make contact with him. Both officers were in marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated and were in uniform.

Investigators say, as the officer made contact with Kingos they identified themselves and attempted to take Kingos into custody at the driver’s side door. A struggle ensued and Kingos pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired at the officers. Kingos then fled the scene on foot.

Officer McKenzie discharged his agency issued firearm at Kingos and both officers initiated a foot pursuit. The officers continued to verbally challenge Kingos, who eventually dropped his weapon. Kingos was taken into custody by the officers at 108th Avenue and 4th Street.

Once in custody, it was determined that Kingos was shot once in the left leg. The officers immediately rendered first aid to Kingos until paramedics arrived. Kingos was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The officers were not injured.

Kingos will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail once treated for his injuries and will be charged with one count Violation of Injunction for Protection and two counts of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Earlier this year, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created to ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective. The purpose of this taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.

The officer involved in this shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave as is standard under St. Petersburg Police Department policy.