JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man found guilty of attempting to entice a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and produce visual depictions of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Friday, June 25.

Andrew Christian Hammock, 48, of Boca Raton was found guilty by a federal jury. Hammock’s sentencing hearing is set for September 20, 2021.

Hammock faces a minimum mandatory penaty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison and potential life term of supervised release.

Hammock was arrested on March 17, 2020, at his place of employment, the Margate (Florida) Police Department, where he worked as a sworn police officer.

According to court documents, as well as evidence and testimony admitted during the trial, on February 14, 2020, an undercover FBI agent who was posing online as a 14-year-old child made contact with Hammock, who was using the screen name “playful_guy,” and who later used the name “Florida Guy.” The undercover agent responded to Hammock’s online advertisement that read, “Feel like peeking and being peeked at by a younger girl.” Hammock and the undercover agent exchanged private messages for more than a month using a social media app.

On February 16, 2020, Hammock told the “child” that he (Hammock) was employed as a police officer and sent the “child” a photo depicting the waist area of an individual wearing tactical clothing seated in what appeared to be a police vehicle.

Between February 14 and March 15, 2020, Hammock sent more than 4,000 messages to the “child,” providing graphic descriptions of the sexually explicit images that he wanted the “child” to take and share with him. Hammock also described in detail the types of sexual activity that he wanted to engage in with the “child.”