TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man arresred in shooting that occured on January 10, 2021 after an ongoing investigation.
Derrick Hutchins, 36, was arrested and is currently booked at the Pinellas County Jail on unrelated charges.
On Janurary 10, 2021, officers responded to the 3000 blockof North Morgan Street where they found an adult black male deceased by apparent gunshot wounds according to officials.
Detectives developed leads and reviewed surveillance footage that captured the suspect.
The victim and Hutchins were acquainted and were observed together earlier in the night hours before the shooting.
Through investigative research, detectives developed several witnesses who identified Hutchins as the shooter.
The charge of Murder in The First Degree was added at Pinellas County.