MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who robbed a T-Mobile on Tuesday, June 22.

T-Mobile employees were preparing to close up the business on June 22, when the listed two suspects entered the store shortly after 8pm. One suspect dressed in all black, wearing a face covering stood at the door while another suspect dressed in white, also with a face mask, walked over to a counter and began removing the cell phones from the display mounts.

An employee walked over to confront the suspect when he pulled out a can of OC spray and warned the employee to stay away. The staff stepped back and both suspects fled the store with 4 iPhones. They drove away from the store in a Silver Infiniti sedan.

Anyone with information this case should contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.