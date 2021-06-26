File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Plant City.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 12:22 a.m., a truck was seen traveling eastbound on West Trapnell Road near Mud Lake Road. An adult male was discovered deceased in the 2000 block of West Trapnell Road.

Detectives are searching for a pickup truck with a silver cab and a white truck bed. It also has orange running lights above the windshield. Detectives believe the truck is likely to have damage to the front passenger area.

“A driver should never flee from the scene of a crash,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We need the public to keep an eye out for this truck and let us know if they see it. The victim’s family deserves answers.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.